Driver stuck in truck dangling off icy bridge saved in dramatic rescue

A truck driver was rescued after his cab dangled over an icy bridge for hours following a crash in West Virginia early Tuesday (2 December).

It came as the first major storm of the winter covered parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with snow and ice, making roads hazardous, disrupting travel and closing schools as some areas braced for several inches of heavy snowfall.

Rescue crews used a ladder truck to lift the driver, who was uninjured, out of the cab.