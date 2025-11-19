Ecstatic Scotland fan compares World Cup qualification to birth of children

A Scotland fan compared his nation's World Cup qualification to the birth of his children... and grandchildren.

Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 on Tuesday evening (18 November), securing a place at next year's World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Speaking to supporters after the match at Hampden Park, a fan with Scottish flags painted on his cheeks told BBC Breakfast, "The birth of my children, the birth of my grandchildren and tonight... 'cause we've not been there for a long time."

The Tartan Army finished top of Group C with 13 points.