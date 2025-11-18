Scotland book place at 2026 World Cup after dramatic Hampden Park finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland have secured their place at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark, sealed by stunning second-half stoppage-time goals from substitutes Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

Scott McTominay opened proceedings in the third minute with a glorious 12-yard overhead kick, but Steve Clarke’s side then faced intense pressure from the visitors in a fiercely contested encounter marked by numerous challenges.

Scotland centre-back John Souttar came off with a warm-up injury, and Ben Gannon-Doak was stretchered off after 21 minutes. Rasmus Hojlund then equalised from the spot in the 57th minute, momentarily quieting the Tartan Army.

His team-mate Rasmus Kristensen was sent packing in the 61st minute for picking up the second of two yellow cards and as the game took yet another twist, substitute Lawrence Shankland restored Scotland’s lead in the 78th minute only for Patrick Dorgu to level three minutes later.

open image in gallery Kenny McLean rounded off the scoring with a goal from the halfway line ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

However, in six minutes of added time, Tierney fired in from 25 yards with McLean scoring from the halfway line to top Group C in one of the great nights in Scotland’s history.

The packed-out national stadium on a wet and bitterly cold night was at fever pitch for the winner-takes-all Group C fixture, albeit a draw would have suited the Danes, who began the night one point ahead of their opponents at the top of the section.

Denmark’s shock 2-2 draw at home to bottom side Belarus on Saturday had given the Scots an automatic qualification lifeline, despite their 3-2 defeat in Greece on the same night.

There was team news drama before the game when Souttar pulled out with an injury.

open image in gallery Kieran Tierney, middle, gave Scotland the lead in the 93rd minute ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Dropped Grant Hanley returned to partner Scott McKenna, with striker Lyndon Dykes replacing Che Adams while captain Andy Robertson won his 90th cap.

The home side got off to a blistering start.

McTominay’s goal was a work of art, the Napoli midfielder rising 12 yards from goal to execute a perfect over-head kick from Gannon-Doak’s chipped cross.

The Danes had Hojlund back from sickness and he raced clear five minutes later only to see his shot saved by Craig Gordon but the offside flag was up.

open image in gallery Scotland players celebrate after they secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

The move preceded heavy Denmark pressure and there was more injury woe for the Scots when Gannon-Doak was replaced by McLean after appearing to be injured as he stretched.

Hojlund had the ball in the net soon afterwards but the goal was ruled out for a shove on right-back Aaron Hickey and the Napoli striker then came close with a couple of headers.

Scotland could hardly get out of their own half and were relieved to hear Polish referee Szymon Marciniak’s half-time whistle.

Gordon saved a drive from Hojlund just after the break as Denmark resumed their attack on the home goal.

open image in gallery McTominay opened the scoring with a spectacular overhead kick ( REUTERS )

There was a lengthy penalty check by VAR when Robertson tackled Gustav Isaksen at the edge of the Scotland box and when referee Marciniak eventually checked his monitor he pointed to the spot and Hojlund sent Gordon the wrong way with a confident spot kick to level.

Denmark were soon reduced to 10 men, however, when already-booked Kristensen was shown a second yellow by Marciniak for a tug on John McGinn.

Immediately, Ryan Christie and Dykes were replaced by Che Adams and Shankland and then Hickey made way for Tierney but Denmark remained in control.

When the Hearts skipper knocked in from Lewis Ferguson’s corner it turned the game back in the Scots’ favour – but only until Dorgu slid in an equaliser from 12 yards as the home side failed to deal with another cross.

However, Hampden again exploded in joy in added time when Tierney picked up a loose ball 25 yards from goal and curled past keeper Kasper Schmeichel and to add further elation to the night, McLean flighted the fourth in from the halfway line.