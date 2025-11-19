John McGinn reacts to Scotland reaching World Cup: ‘We were rubbish but who cares?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John McGinn asserted that Scotland were “rubbish” but couldn’t care less as his country sealed their first World Cup appearance in 28 years with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark.

Few would argue with McGinn's assessment on a night when all that mattered for Scotland and the Tartan Army was the three points that meant they pipped Denmark to first place in Group C and automatic qualification for next year's 48-nation showpiece.

For much of the game Denmark were superior, even when they were reduced to 10 men, yet Scotland produced three goals of exceptional quality on a night that will become part of the fabled folklore of Scottish football.

Scott McTominay's third-minute overhead kick was good enough to win any game but was ultimately just a blur as Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean struck in stoppage time, Tierney with a sublime left-footer and McLean a stunner from the halfway line.

open image in gallery John McGinn celebrating after Scotland sealed their World Cup spot ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

"I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares?" McGinn told BBC Scotland. "To get over the line was such an amazing feeling. The gaffer's team talk was exceptional.

"Denmark looked more assured but we've had a lot of trauma as a Scotland team and a lot of hits. To get over the line tonight was an amazing feeling.

"It was absolutely horrible. You think that's it, glorious failure, another blow. I was thinking about the playoffs in the 91st minute. What a hit from KT - I will never feel like that in a football stadium ever again."

Amid scenes of delirium, McGinn’s post-match interview was cut short as the midfielder was called on for a routine post-match drugs test.

"Random drugs test, it's always me!" he laughed.

Additional reporting from Reuters