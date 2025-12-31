Peruvian shamans send message to Trump in 2026 predictions

Shamans in Peru have shared their predictions for the upcoming year in an annual ritual.

The group gathered on Monday (29 December) in front of the sea in the Miraflores district of Lima to perform a ceremony.

The shamans sent a message to Donald Trump and gave their verdicts on what 2026 will bring for global conflicts such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The group has a mixed record with its annual predictions. In 2024, they warned that a “nuclear war” would break out between Israel and Gaza, where a ceasefire is currently in place.

However, in 2023, the group correctly predicted that former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who had been imprisoned for human rights abuses, would perish within twelve months. Fujimori died from cancer in September 2024.