Drunk raccoon on liquor store rampage captured in new security footage

New footage shows a drunk raccoon on a rampage in a Virginia liquor store before passing out in a bathroom.

Workers at the store in Ashland were shocked when they turned up for their shift on Saturday (29 November) to find smashed bottles and puddles of alcohol on the ground.

The raccoon, who fell through the ceiling before “drinking everything” in sight, was discovered face-down on the bathroom floor.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter confirmed the raccoon was drunk and said it had since become sober. He had no injuries “other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices”, and he was released back into the wild.