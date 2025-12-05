Kate shares rare glimpse of special royal Christmas tradition

The Princess of Wales shared an insight into her preparations for her annual Christmas carol service.

In a new video uploaded to Kate and the Prince of Wales's joint YouTube account, stars such as Dame Mary Berry, Angellica Bell, and Tom Allen create wreaths for the celebration.

Kate will preside over the festive service at Westminster Abbey, now in its fifth year, which will bring together 1,600 guests.

Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will give readings, as will Prince William.