The Princess of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her upcoming Christmas carol concert.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, is going ahead with her televised festive event at Westminster Abbey on 6 December, Kensington Palace announced.

In an Instagram video, posted on Wednesday (13 November), the princess gave followers a glimpse at invitations being printed for this year’s concert.

The caption reads: “Something exciting is coming. The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.We can’t wait for you to join us too.”