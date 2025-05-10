European leaders joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, laying candles and flowers at a war memorial draped in Ukrainian flags. (10 May)

Among those present were First Lady Olena Zelenska, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz—on his first visit since taking office—and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The symbolic gathering underscored a shared call for peace as the war grinds on. Their visit coincided with US president Donald Trump urging Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to enable meaningful peace talks and ensure humanitarian access.