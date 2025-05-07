The reason Tom Hardy’s costar will NEVER fight him

Havoc star Jessie Mei Li spoke with The Independent about the new Netflix action-thriller, and explained why she’d never dream of challenging co-star Tom Hardy to a fight.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “Who do I think I am?”

Li opened up about doing her own stunts, learning from Hardy on set, and stepping into the shoes of her “fierceless” character, Ellie.

She also spoke candidly about living with ADHD and how it informs her acting, explaining that spontaneity and hyperfixation can be gifts for performers. “The more I meet actors, the more I realise, everyone’s neurodivergent,” she said.