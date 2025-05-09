Molly-Mae Hague’s reaction when press leaked her reunion with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has shed light on what really happened on New Year's Eve with Tommy Fury in new episodes of her Prime Video series Behind It All released on Friday, 9 May.

The former Love Island star shared her shock at receiving the news that images of her and her then-ex-partner kissing had been leaked to the press.

When asked what happened by her publicist, Hague explained: "He was there for eight minutes. He was literally not there. He wasn't there all night."

Hague confirmed she and Fury are back together after announcing their breakup in August 2024.