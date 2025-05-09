Shocking moment masked man randomly snatches woman off street on her walk home

A young woman fought back as a balaclava-clad man forced her into a stolen car and attempted to drive off in Hove.

Cameron Boxall, 22, formerly of Carden Hill, Brighton, kidnapped the 20-year-old who had been walking home from work on 5 August 2024.

He asked her for directions before forcing her into the vehicle. She fought back and ensured her legs stayed outside of the car so the car door remained open. The driver pushed her out of the car and fled.

Boxall admitted a charge of kidnap, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, making off without payment, and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to five years in jail with a further two years to be spent on licence, and was issued with an indefinite restraining order against his victim.