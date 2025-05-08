Sir David Attenborough has released what he has described as one of the most important films of his career — Ocean.

Ocean features filming firsts, including the biggest mass coral bleaching event in history and showing the realities of industrial bottom trawling fishing.

Directors Kevin Scholey and Colin Butfield reflect on what it's like to work with the broadcasting legend and predict what his lasting legacy will be as Sir David enters his hundredth year.

Ocean With David Attenborough is releasing as a global cinema event from Thursday, 8 May.