Naga Munchetty shares shocking advice she received to manage painful periods

Naga Munchetty has recalled being told to have a baby to stop her painful periods as she opened up about having to sleep on the floor to distract her from the agony she was in.
The BBC newsreader described how her periods involved flooding, and she had to set an alarm through the night to change her period products.
The broadcaster was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a condition where the lining of the womb (uterus) starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb, aged 47, but described how she felt no one was listening to her when seeking help.
