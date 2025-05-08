Amanda Holden told off for making Holly Willoughby ‘dig’ live on air

Amanda Holden appeared to make a dig at Holly Willoughby on her Heart Breakfast show

While discussing her new Netflix series Cheat: Unfinished Business getting renewed, the presenter mentioned that she had seen reports suggesting it would be but could not confirm it.

During Wednesday’s show (7 May), co-host Jamie Theakston said: "What are they suggesting, they getting Holly Willoughby?"

Holden replied: 'I... what?" before adding: "No, they want a proper presenter."

Theakston remarked that Holden would get "in trouble" for her comments, prompting her to reply: "No-one's listening."