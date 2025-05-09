David Tennant makes 'antichrist' swipe at Donald Trump AI image

David Tennant took a swipe at Donald Trump after the US president posted an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope on social media while hosting Have I Got News for You on Friday (9 May).

The image — an unsmiling Trump sat in an ornate chair, dressed in white papal vestments and headdress — was shared by the official accounts of both the Republican and the White House.

“There was quite a week for the Catholic church as they got a new Pope and a new antichrist,” the Doctor Who star said.