Metallica fans' reaction to their rendition of "Enter Sandman" during their first concert at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on Wednesday (7 May) triggered a small earthquake.
Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO) director Martin Chapman confirmed to FOX Weather that their seismograph, an instrument used to measure and record seismic waves like those formed by earthquakes, recorded ground tremors generated by the concert's energy. This was equivalent to a "small" but prolonged earthquake.
The hit was adopted by the Hokies football team as their entrance song for every home game since 2000.
