Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner admits worry at Christmas reunion reaction

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner has revealed how worried she was about the public's reaction to their Christmas reunion special in 2024.

The actor, who plays mother Sue Brockman in the BBC sitcom, told The One Show she was thrilled with the reception to the episode but initially had doubts over what viewers would think.

"We weren’t sure, you are never sure, because it was 10 years, I think, since we last did it," Skinner told Alex Jones and JB Gill.

"We had such a lovely time doing it."