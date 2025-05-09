Roy Keane makes Eni Aluko joke in front of Ian Wright after row

Roy Keane caught Ian Wright off-guard with a reference to Eni Aluko during a podcast appearance with the ex-Arsenal player.

The former Chelsea Women forward apologised after suggesting in a radio interview that Wright, who works regularly on coverage of women’s football, needed to be more aware that there are “only a finite amount of opportunities" for female pundits.

Wright said he “can’t accept” Aluko's apology and wanted to move on.

On the Stick to Football podcast, Jill Scott described how she seldom covers women's games, prompting Keane to joke "because of Ian."