Watch: Moment UK ambassador to US reveals Donald Trump’s surprising first words to him
Lord Mandelson, now serving as US Ambassador to the UK, revealed on BBC’s Newsnight that Donald Trump greeted him with an unexpected compliment during their first meeting.
“When I first walked into the Oval Office, he said, ‘God, you’re a good-looking fellow, aren’t you?’” Mandelson recalled.
The anecdote comes as Sir Keir Starmer announced a landmark agreement with the US.
The deal, reportedly secured after a late-night call from Trump on Wednesday, follows weeks of negotiations between both governments.
“We come from different political backgrounds, but we get on genuinely, get on and talk quite a lot,” the prime minister said.
