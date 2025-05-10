Lord Mandelson, now serving as US Ambassador to the UK, revealed on BBC’s Newsnight that Donald Trump greeted him with an unexpected compliment during their first meeting.

“When I first walked into the Oval Office, he said, ‘God, you’re a good-looking fellow, aren’t you?’” Mandelson recalled.

The anecdote comes as Sir Keir Starmer announced a landmark agreement with the US.

The deal, reportedly secured after a late-night call from Trump on Wednesday, follows weeks of negotiations between both governments.

“We come from different political backgrounds, but we get on genuinely, get on and talk quite a lot,” the prime minister said.