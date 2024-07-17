Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform their single “Old Friend” in an acoustic Music Box session. The track is from Lemoncello’s eponymous debut album, which was released this summer.

Claire Kinsella and Laura Quirke formed the band nearly 10 years ago and have said in an interview with Hot Press that the long wait to release their debut was about it needing “that maturity and perspective to understand what it was we wanted to represent. That’s why we put it out as self-titled.”

