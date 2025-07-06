Texas flood victim clinging to tree is airlifted out of danger in dramatic rescue

Video shows the moment a Texas flood victim clinging to a tree was airlifted out of danger in a dramatic rescue.

Emergency services have been conducting multiple search and rescue operations after storms caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River starting on Friday, July 4th, 2025, and continuing into the weekend.

In a video tweeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a woman is seen desperately clinging to a tree to avoid falling into the rising water of the river below her. The victim is eventually winched free by an air rescue helicopter and successfully carried to safety.

In a caption accompanying the video, Governor Abbott said: "Air rescue missions like this are being done around the clock", reassuring the public with a promise that all missing victims will be "accounted for".