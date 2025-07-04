CCTV shows stolen Porsche crash which killed two-year-old

Video released by West Midlands Police shows the moment a driver caused a head-on collision which killed a two-year-old boy.

Sharjeel Shahzad, 30, from Great Barr, was driving a stolen Porsche Cayenne on false plates when it struck a Toyota Auris along Dartmouth Road on 14 December last year.

Shehbaz Singh died following the collision at just before 11pm, and another four people from the Toyota, including his parents, were injured. Two were seriously hurt.

Shahzad previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the incident, and admitted driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop after a crash.

He was jailed for more than 15 years.