United Airlines flight evacuated after passengers smell smoke after take off

A United Airlines flight was evacuated after passengers smelled smoke after takeoff.

Flight 4423 left St. Louis Lambert International Airport on the morning of Tuesday, July 1st, 2025 and was en route to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

However, shortly after, passenger Hannah Breyley informed the flight crew that she smelled smoke.

A few minutes later, a flight attendant told passengers that they would be returning to Lambert to make an emergency landing.

A video captured by another passenger shows a high-tension moment as the flight attendants urged all travelers to "leave everything behind" as they were escorted out of the emergency exits of the aircraft.

The plane returned safely to the airport around 6:40 am. The cause of the smoke is still under investigation.