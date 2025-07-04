Russo the goat predicts result of Lionesses’ first Euros game against France

Watch as Russo the goat predicts England’s opening result in the UEFA Euros 2025.

The African pygmy goat has forecast whether the Lionesses will win or lose their first game to France on Saturday (5 July).

Footage shared by farm All Things Wild in Worcestershire on Friday (4 July) shows the animal trotting up to two feeding stations - one adorned with an England Flag and the other with a French.

Matt Parker, zoo manager at All Things Wild, said: "Russo really is the goat when it comes to making decisions and is one of our more confident animals, so it would not surprise me in the slightest if her predictions turned out to be correct.”