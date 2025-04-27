Woman runs London marathon topless after her double mastectomy

A London Marathon runner who had a double mastectomy ran the race in nothing but her running shorts and trainers.

Mother-of-two Louise Butcher ran topless to raise awareness of breast cancer after being diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in April 2022 and undergoing a double mastectomy.

In a video posted to Instagram, Butcher is seen smiling as she runs through water to cool off, saying: “it’s like 50 degrees!”

She started running topless after her treatment to inspire others and embrace her body.