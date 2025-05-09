Watch: Police pull over driver racing in Florida and discover it’s a 12-year-old boy

This is the moment Florida police caught a 12-year-old boy car racing a 17-year-old.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office shared body cam footage from the 29 April incident. In the video, a deputy can be seen pulling over two vehicles.

“What was that racing b*******?” the deputy asks the 17-year-old.

The officer then tells the 12-year-old driver to get out of the car and places handcuffs on him. Other children in the vehicle ask to call their parents.

Both drivers and two 16-year-olds were cited for racing on the highway. Additionally, the 12-year-old was cited for not having a driver’s license.