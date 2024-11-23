The best European cruise holiday destinations

Taking to the high seas, Ben Parker and Simon Calder take a look at the best of European cruise holidays.

Whether a summer escapade in the Mediterranean is taking your fancy or you're hoping to find a hidden gem, this episode of Travel Smart looks at what to do when off the cruise ship.

Simon takes you on a tour of the best port destinations including Barcelona and Porto, while Ben takes a look at a trip down the Rhine and Danube rivers to find less-visited sites.

