Dan Walker recalls terror at meeting death row inmate who knew him

Dan Walker has opened up on how filming his new death row series impacted him, revealing that an inmate knew who he was before they met.

The programme follows the broadcaster as he explores the reality of life on death row in the US, and what is involved in carrying out a state-sanctioned execution.

Walker told Loose Women it was the most emotional programme he'd ever worked on.

Recounting an interaction with a double murderer, he described how the inmate told him: "Oh yeah, I know all about you."

Dead Man Walking: Dan Walker on Death Row airs on Channel 5 at 9pm on Wednesday, 7 May.