Michelle Obama reveals Barack’s three words after mother’s death: ‘You’re next up’

Michelle Obama has revealed her husband Barack’s three words to her after her mother’s death.

The former First Lady spoke to her brother, Craig Robinson, about her husband’s reaction after the death of their mother Marian Robinson on her IMO podcast, released on Wednesday (7 May).

She said: “I guess if anything, with mom's loss, I think that - thank God you're my big brother and I have a husband who's older.

“Barack was saying, you know, ‘Well, you're next up.’ And I was like, ‘I'm not really ready to be next up’.”