Amy Dowden makes Strictly Come Dancing return for special BBC VE Day performance
Amy Dowden reunited with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals for a special performance during the BBC’s VE Day 80 celebrations on Thursday, 8 May at London's Horse Guards Parade.
The dancer, 34, performed during Fleur East’s opening rendition of “I Got Rhythm” in front of veterans and members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In April, the BBC confirmed that Dowden will return to the dancing competition for the 2025 series.
She had to pull out of the 2024 series due to injury, after returning to the show following treatment for breast cancer.
