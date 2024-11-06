Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden broke down in tears as she gave details of her injury that caused her to pull out of her partnership with JB Gill.

The Welsh dancer, 34, returned to competing in the BBC show for its 20th anniversary series after receiving cancer treatment.

Dowden clarified her "insufficiency stress fracture" had “nothing to do with any previous health scares”.

Gill is now partnered with Lauren Oakley, who stepped in to replace Dowden on last weekend’s show.

Dowden began to cry as she told Janette Manrara on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two how returning to the show was "the best rehab."

The pair then held hands as the host comforted Dowden.