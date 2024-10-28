Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden pulls out of this week’s show as BBC issue update

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has pulled out of this week’s show.

The 34-year-old, who returned to the dancing competition this year following treatment for breast cancer, was taken to hospital on Saturday (26 October) after feeling unwell during the live show.

Strictly It Takes Two host Fleur East issued an update on Amy during Monday’s show (28 October).

Reading out a statement, she said: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well. She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couples Choice dance.

“We are hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”