Watch Harry Kane’s lively celebrations after winning first trophy of career

Harry Kane celebrated winning the first trophy of his professional career with raucous celebrations that included singing Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” on Sunday (4 May) as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga title.

The England captain, 31, posted footage on social media captioned: “Celebrating together. Champions together.”

Kane has experienced several near-misses throughout his career, including European Championship finals with England in 2021 and 2024 and in the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur.