Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion I Decomplicated

Bedbugs are six-legged insects that can be the bane of any household. A recent outbreak of infestations in the French capital of Paris saw social media light up as fears of it spreading to other countries and cities like London spread.

But is the panic entirely justified? How long have bedbugs thrived across the world? And what happens if you are unfortunate enough to find the blood-suckers? In this Decomplicated, we take a look under the microscope at bedbugs and what you can do to prevent them.

Watch Decomplicated on Independent TV across desktop, mobile, and connected TV.