Lewis Capaldi close to tears in emotional Glastonbury return following career hiatus

Lewis Capaldi was close to tears as he performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday (27 June), following a two-year career hiatus.

The Scottish singer addressed adoring fans at Worthy Farm, telling them “it’s so good to be back”, and that if he says anymore, he’ll “probably start crying”.

He added that he wants to “come and finish what I couldn’t the first time round on this stage”, referring to his performance in 2023 where he struggled to manage his Tourettes symptoms on stage.

The singer played a 30-minute secret set which included hits ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before you Go’, as well as new song ‘Survive’.