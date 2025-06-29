Russia launches biggest air attack on Ukraine since start of war

Russia has launched its biggest air attack on Ukraine since the war first began in 2022, with Vladimir Putin’s forces launching over 500 drones across several cities.

Photos and video footage shared by Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (29 June) document the impact of the attacks across Kyiv, Cherkasy, Lviv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that one F-16 pilot was killed in the onslaught on Saturday (28 June).

Ukraine has said 475 out of 537 aerial targets were shot down.

Poland scrambled its Nato jets and activated its ground-based air defence in response to the six-hour assault.