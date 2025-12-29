Hero who disarmed Bondi Beach gunman gives first interview since terror attack

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who disarmed one of the Bondi Beach gunmen, has given his first interview since the deadly terror attack.

The 50-year-old shopkeeper tackled Sajid Akram from behind before wrestling his weapon away from him during an antisemitic attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on 14 December which killed 15.

Ahmed, who was shot five times, told CBS on Monday (29 December): “I know I saved many lives… but I still feel sorry for the lost.”

He spoke about what was going on in his head the moment he disarmed one of the shooters: “I don’t want to see people screaming and begging, asking for help, and that’s my soul asking me to do that.”