 Australian PM meets hero shopkeeper who tackled Bondi Beach gunman

Anthony Albanese met with the heroic shopkeeper who tackled a Bondi Beach gunman to the ground.

On Sunday (14 December), Ahmed el Ahmed tackled one of the suspected gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him. He was shot multiple times and has had surgery for his wounds.

Visiting the father-of-two in hospital, the Australian prime minister held his hand as he told him: “Thank you very much, your courage is inspiring.”

Sharing the interaction online, Mr Albanese called Mr Ahmed an “Australian hero”.

“In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians. And that's exactly what we saw on Sunday night.”