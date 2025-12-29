Police discover £940k hidden inside walls of aid charity accused of financing Hamas

This is the moment that police uncovered €1.08m (£942,678) in cash whilst investigating three charitable organisations on suspicion of raising money for the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In an operation coordinated by anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units in Italy, police found wads of cash hidden inside a wall in the offices of a pro-Palestinian charity, as well in the private homes of suspects.

On Saturday (December 27), Italian prosecutors said nine people have been arrested on suspicion of financing Hamas through aid charities.

Those arrested are accused of diverting around €7m (£6.1m) of the money raised to “associations based in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel, owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas”, a statement on the operation said.