This is the moment that a Russian diplomat was arrested by FSB officers after being accused of selling state secrets to the United States.

On Friday (26 December), Arseniy Konovalov, 38, was sentenced to 12 years in a maximum security prison after he “transferred secret information to American intelligence for money”, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

Footage shared by the government agency TASS shows the moment the 38-year-old was detained on suspicion of treason in March 2024, with a later clip showing him appearing in court.

Investigators claim the exchanges occurred during his posting to Houston between 2014 to 2017, where he served as second secretary in Russia’s consulate general.