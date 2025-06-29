Wes Streeting hits back at Israel over Glastonbury row: ‘Put your own house in order’

Wes Streeting has told Israel that it needs to get its “own house in order”, following criticism from its embassy in the UK over an anti-IDF chant at Glastonbury festival.

On Saturday (28 June), group Bob Vylan led crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF”, which the Israeli embassy said it was “deeply disturbed” by and that the language “glorifies violence”.

Talking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday (29 June), the health minister called the performance “appalling”, but then called on the Israeli government to “get your own house in order in terms of the conduct of your own citizens and the settlers in the west bank”.

He conceded that he takes their point very seriously, but wishes Israel would “take violence against Palestinians more seriously”.