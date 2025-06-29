Watch as the Red Arrows fly over Glastonbury during surprise Pulp performance

Watch as the Red Arrows fly above Glastonbury as Pulp performed “Common People” on Saturday (29 June).

A sea of tents and crowds of people can be seen as the jets made their way past Worthy Farm with their signature smoke trailing behind.

Pulp played an hour-long secret set on the Pyramid Stage, billed as the non-existent act Patchwork on the lineup in the days prior.

Speculation had been rife as to who the mysterious band was, with guesses ranging from Oasis to Haim. In 2023, mysterious band The ChurnUps turned out to be the Foo Fighters.