Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus enjoy date night supporting Miley Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and her new partner Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed a date night supporting his daughter Miley at the launch of her new film and album.

The new celebrity couple, who announced their relationship earlier this year, shared a series of photographs and videos of their special night to support the pop star.

The English actress and American country singer can be seen embracing as they party the night away.

Hurley captioned her post: “Thank you @mileycyrus for having us last night at your London premiere of the brilliant Something Beautiful.”