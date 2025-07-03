New Trump portrait goes on display after ‘the worst’ version taken down

A portrait with Donald Trump's approval has replaced a previous one in the Colorado Capital after the president described the original painting as "truly the worst."

The new work, created by “Christian worship artist” Vanessa Horabuena, replaced Sarah Boardman’s that had hung since 2019.

Objecting to the original, Mr Trump said Ms Boardman "must have lost her talent as she got older”, prompting lawmakers to announce they would remove the portrait from a wall of past presidents.

Horabuena's piece has been donated by the White House.