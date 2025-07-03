Nigel Farage admits he was surprised by Rod Stewart’s support of Reform UK

Nigel Farage has responded to Rod Stewart’s message of support where he urged the public to give the Reform UK leader “a chance”

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Thursday (3 July), the Reform UK party leader said he was surprised to hear the singer’s words of encouragement.

"Politically, I never would have expected him to say that but I think he’s reflecting what many millions of the country are reflecting,” he said.

Stewart, who Farage admitted he knew “very well”, told The Times on Friday (27 June): “We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well.”