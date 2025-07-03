James Acaster urges public to donate cost of an ice cream to help vulnerable children

James Acaster is urging the public help vulnerable children this summer by donating the cost of an ice cream.

The comedian is backing Go Beyond's "Ice Cream Moments" campaign, which aims to "give children the chance to experience an ice cream moment - a moment of pure bliss under the wide open skies of our centres."

The charity offers free residential breaks to children aged eight to 13 who are facing serious challenges at home.

Go Beyond says in 2024, 56 per cent of children referred to them for breaks were on free school meals and 60 per cent were from the UK's most deprived areas.