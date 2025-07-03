Plane bounces off runway while battling strong winds at popular holiday airport

This is the moment a plane bounces off the runway as the aircraft battles strong winds at a Madeira airport.

Footage captured of the landing on Monday (30 June) shows the Marabu Airlines A320 flight violently swaying as it touches down on the tarmac at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

The airport in the popular tourist hotspot is notorious for its steep cliffs and unpredictable winds, leading it to be dubbed one of the “most challenging for pilots”.

The shock landing came as a reported 49 flights, both arrivals and departures, were cancelled due to severe weather conditions on the island.