Chants of ‘USA’ ring out in House as Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ passes

Chants of "USA" were heard as the House of Representatives passed Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" on Thursday (3 July).

The legislation features sweeping cuts to Medicaid and nutrition assistance programs.

It passed by 218 in favor to 214 against. Every Democrat and two Republicans, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, voted against the bill.

The president has set a loose deadline of July 4 to sign the bill, though the exact timing of the ceremony has yet to be decided.

Mr Trump's bill extends the 2017 tax cuts he signed in his first presidency and includes money to hire 10,000 new agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and 3,000 Border Patrol agents.