Donald Trump has said that he will “take a look” at deporting Elon Musk after the billionaire reignited their ongoing feud over the US president’s tax and spending megabill.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday (1 July), the US president was asked whether he would kick Mr Musk out of the country and back to South Africa.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “We’ll have to take a look.”

His comments come hours after Mr Musk threatened to bankroll primary challenges against Republican lawmakers who support the "Big, Beautiful Bill", which proposes tax breaks and sweeping cuts to healthcare and food programmes.